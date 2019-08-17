Model N (MODN) Shareholder Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Has Cut Holding; Zillow Group (Z) Valuation Rose While Quantitative Investment Management Has Cut Holding by $1.07 Million

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust sold 20,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 651,669 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.43M, down from 672,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $855.74M market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $26.16. About 584,518 shares traded or 113.39% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c

Quantitative Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Z) by 82.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc sold 31,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 53.77% . The hedge fund held 6,800 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $232,000, down from 38,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.33% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 2.95 million shares traded or 1.22% up from the average. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 22/05/2018 – Next U.S. Recession Seen Beginning in 2020: Zillow/Pulsenomics; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: To Report 2Q Results for Two Segments: Internet, Media & Technology Segment, Homes Segment; 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense, saying the social network shows evidence of a “cultural shift.”; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Sees FY Rev $1.43B-$1.58B; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG)

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $250,555 activity.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Model N, Inc. (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Model N (MODN) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q4 Revenues Views & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AI Stocks: Hereâ€™s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 1.89 million are held by Blackrock. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc owns 10,200 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Lp owns 147,703 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Legal & General Gru Pcl holds 4,457 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd invested in 15,287 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 572,494 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc owns 252,391 shares. Trigran Inc has 6.11% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 2.03M shares. 293 are owned by Pnc Grp Inc. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation invested in 0% or 95,945 shares. American Intll owns 16,457 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase reported 21,671 shares stake.

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, which manages about $1.06 billion and $2.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 256,358 shares to 769,074 shares, valued at $26.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 145,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 484,376 shares, and has risen its stake in Vericel Corp.

More notable recent Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Zillow Group Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:Z – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Zillow Group Stock Sank Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Zillow Signs on to Congressional Historically Black Colleges and Universities Partnership Challenge to cultivate and recruit tomorrow’s talented, diverse workforce today – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: GS, Z, XON – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Zillow Group is Now Oversold (Z) – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89 billion and $1.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 20,200 shares to 91,000 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stamps.Com Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) by 50,351 shares in the quarter, for a total of 60,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Axos Financial Inc.