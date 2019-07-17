Model N (MODN) Holding Has Lifted by Trigran Investments Inc; As Kroger Co (KR) Market Value Declined, Rbf Capital Lowered by $1.68 Million Its Position

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 2.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 57,202 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.68M, up from 1.98M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $663.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $20.43. About 33,964 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Rev $39.2M; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Rbf Capital Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 70% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc sold 70,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $738,000, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.62. About 2.26M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 20/04/2018 – Energy-Saving Programs at Ralphs Help Earn 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 20/04/2018 – KROGER CO – 2018 NET EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE GUIDANCE PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED CONTEMPLATED SALE OF THE CONVENIENCE STORES – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – Instacart Expands Kroger Partnership Amid Amazon Squeeze; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – EXPECTS CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, EXCLUDING MERGERS, ACQUISITIONS, AND PURCHASES OF LEASED FACILITIES, TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.0 BILLION IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – KROGER CO -; 19/04/2018 – Ralphs Grocery Company Commits to Creating Safer Communities by Joining Effort to Combat Opioid Abuse; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: GROSS MARGINS WILL DECLINE `SOMEWHAT’ IN 2018; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.49 million for 12.87 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Rbf Capital Llc, which manages about $851.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Communications Sys Gr (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 478,900 shares to 779,400 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 19,091 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Discovery Inc (NASDAQ:DISCA).

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

