Model N (MODN) Holder Trigran Investments Cut Its Stake by $443,555 as Share Value Rose; Merit Med Sys (MMSI) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Lowered Holding by $5.33 Million

Trigran Investments Inc decreased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 1.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc sold 23,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The hedge fund held 2.01M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.21M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $916.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 96,371 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Merit Med Sys Inc (MMSI) by 93.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 90,374 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387,000, down from 96,874 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Merit Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $31.9. About 342,532 shares traded. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) has declined 25.55% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.55% the S&P500. Some Historical MMSI News: 30/04/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 25/04/2018 – MERIT MEDICAL 1Q REV. $203.0M, EST. $192.5M; 01/05/2018 – NinePoint Medical, Inc. Enters Into A Strategic Partnership and Worldwide Distribution with Merit Medical Systems, Inc; 10/04/2018 – Merit Medical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – Merit Medical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical 1Q EPS 10c; 02/05/2018 – Merit Medical Enters Strategic Alliance and Worldwide Distribution with NinePoint Medical; 25/04/2018 – Merit Medical Reports Record Revenues for First Quarter of 2018; 02/04/2018 – merit medical systems, inc. | merit pursue microcatheter | K173548 | 03/30/2018 |

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $44.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Modine Mfg Co (NYSE:MOD) by 128,793 shares to 147,081 shares, valued at $2.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.25 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33M shares, and has risen its stake in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold MMSI shares while 72 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 2.13% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.47 per share. MMSI’s profit will be $26.48 million for 16.61 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Merit Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Trigran Investments Inc, which manages about $278.36 million and $600.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Surmodics Inc (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 121,910 shares to 927,168 shares, valued at $40.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 40,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Recovery Inc (NASDAQ:ERII).

