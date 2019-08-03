Model N (MODN) Holder First Light Asset Management Has Boosted Stake by $7.64 Million; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Position by $2.45 Million

First Light Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Model N Inc (MODN) by 26.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Light Asset Management Llc bought 449,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 2.18M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.16M, up from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Light Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Model N Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $715.59 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $22.03. About 187,011 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc sold 12,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO ON COURSE WITH ITS PLANS FOR BIOSIMILAR ETANERCEPT FILING IN U.S. AND IS TARGETING THE SAME IN FY 2019-20; 22/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen employee in Denmark violated the law by posting a press release on LinkedIn; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI SAY PRALUENT PRICING OFFER TO BE TIED TO INDEPENDENT ICER REVIEW OF NEW RISK REDUCTION DATA; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners with Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: Aimovig Is the First and Only FDA-Approved Treatment to Block the Calcitonin Gene-Related Peptide Receptor

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/05/2019: TYME, CYAD, GRFS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Amgen Stock Gained 10% in June – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Science Of Biotech Investing With Bhavneesh Sharma (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 8,175.42 down -98.19 points – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 2.06M shares. Personal Cap Advsr has 208,886 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Moreover, California Employees Retirement Systems has 0.35% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1.50 million shares. Charter Commerce has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Johnson Finance Gru accumulated 32,364 shares. Bellecapital Int Ltd has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Walter Keenan Consulting Co Mi Adv has 0.85% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amica Retiree Medical stated it has 0.51% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alta Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,516 shares. New York-based Guardian Life Insur Commerce Of America has invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Of Toledo Na Oh holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 11,863 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr holds 9,862 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. Moreover, Ims Mngmt has 0.26% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Cim Invest Mangement reported 0.43% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares to 68,879 shares, valued at $19.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boot Alliance Inc by 14,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,235 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $250,555 activity.

First Light Asset Management Llc, which manages about $154.73 million and $769.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 632,105 shares to 2.22 million shares, valued at $54.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 14,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,737 shares, and cut its stake in Atricure Inc (NASDAQ:ATRC).

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Model N Announces Date of Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Weinberg Foundation Selects Newest Trustee – StreetInsider.com” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested 0.24% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 13,061 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Trigran accumulated 6.11% or 2.03 million shares. 111,325 were reported by Granite Investment Prns Ltd. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 14,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 5,820 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 28,636 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 11,789 were accumulated by Citigroup Inc. First Light Asset Management Ltd Company reported 2.18 million shares or 4.96% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Management holds 0% or 54,075 shares. 118,993 are held by Deutsche Comml Bank Ag. Boston Partners accumulated 102,144 shares. 21,671 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase &. Element Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Trexquant Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 11,216 shares.