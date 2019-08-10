Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) compete with each other in the Application Software sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 18 7.42 N/A -0.95 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 30 0.00 N/A 0.63 55.75

Table 1 highlights Model N Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Model N Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 15.5% 4.3%

Liquidity

1.3 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. Its rival StoneCo Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. StoneCo Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Model N Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

Model N Inc.’s downside potential is -8.99% at a $24 consensus target price. Meanwhile, StoneCo Ltd.’s consensus target price is $33, while its potential downside is -8.51%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that StoneCo Ltd. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Model N Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 77%. 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 26.68% are StoneCo Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% StoneCo Ltd. 5.1% 21.23% 29.67% 63.14% 0% 89.86%

For the past year Model N Inc. has weaker performance than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors StoneCo Ltd. beats Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.