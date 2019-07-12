Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

As Application Software companies, Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 17 4.58 N/A -0.95 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 44 13.14 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, ShotSpotter Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Model N Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The consensus price target of Model N Inc. is $23, with potential upside of 12.47%. Competitively ShotSpotter Inc. has a consensus price target of $49, with potential upside of 15.54%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that ShotSpotter Inc. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.5% and 54.6% respectively. About 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 6.4% are ShotSpotter Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% ShotSpotter Inc. -17.04% -4.66% -4.22% 11.69% 60.07% 45.54%

For the past year Model N Inc. has weaker performance than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

ShotSpotter Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.