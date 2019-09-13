Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.44 N/A -0.95 0.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 97 10.74 N/A 0.76 134.86

Demonstrates Model N Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Model N Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Paylocity Holding Corporation 0.00% 17.1% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Model N Inc. has a beta of 0.56 and its 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Paylocity Holding Corporation has a 1.7 beta which is 70.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Paylocity Holding Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. Model N Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Paylocity Holding Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

Model N Inc. has a -12.00% downside potential and a consensus target price of $24.5. Competitively the consensus target price of Paylocity Holding Corporation is $115, which is potential 21.55% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Paylocity Holding Corporation is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Model N Inc. and Paylocity Holding Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 66.6%. Insiders owned roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Paylocity Holding Corporation has 32.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Paylocity Holding Corporation -3.21% 5.23% 7.41% 48.11% 76.47% 69.56%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Paylocity Holding Corporation.

Summary

Paylocity Holding Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management (HCM) software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. It offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management and HR compliance and reporting; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. The company also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. Paylocity Holding Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois.