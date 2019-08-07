Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 18 5.82 N/A -0.95 0.00 MobileIron Inc. 6 3.79 N/A -0.42 0.00

Demonstrates Model N Inc. and MobileIron Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Model N Inc. and MobileIron Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1%

Risk & Volatility

Model N Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.56 beta. Competitively, MobileIron Inc.’s 72.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.72 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. MobileIron Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Model N Inc. and MobileIron Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $23, and a -7.82% downside potential. MobileIron Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus target price and a 20.12% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MobileIron Inc. looks more robust than Model N Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Model N Inc. and MobileIron Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 71.2%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than MobileIron Inc.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.