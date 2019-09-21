Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)

As Application Software businesses, Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 21 6.63 N/A -0.95 0.00 Linx S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Model N Inc. and Linx S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Linx S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Model N Inc. and Linx S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Linx S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$24.5 is Model N Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -14.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 0% of Linx S.A. shares. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Linx S.A. -6.67% -7.09% 0% 0% 0% -7.7%

For the past year Model N Inc. has 65.23% stronger performance while Linx S.A. has -7.7% weaker performance.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats Linx S.A. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.