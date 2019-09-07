Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.52 N/A -0.95 0.00 HubSpot Inc. 177 13.85 N/A -1.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Model N Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and HubSpot Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% HubSpot Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.3%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.56 shows that Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HubSpot Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor HubSpot Inc. are 4 and 4 respectively. HubSpot Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Model N Inc. and HubSpot Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 HubSpot Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Model N Inc.’s average price target is $24.5, while its potential downside is -14.13%. Meanwhile, HubSpot Inc.’s average price target is $205, while its potential upside is 8.37%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, HubSpot Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and HubSpot Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 97.2% respectively. Insiders owned 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6% of HubSpot Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% HubSpot Inc. -2.71% 2.27% -1.56% 17.49% 44.07% 42.15%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than HubSpot Inc.

Summary

HubSpot Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

HubSpot, Inc. provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its software platform includes integrated applications, such as social media, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, marketing automation, email, CRM, analytics, and reporting that enables businesses to attract visitors to their Websites, convert visitors into leads, and close leads into customers and delight customers. The company also offers professional, and phone and email-based support services. HubSpot, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.