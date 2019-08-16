Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and GlobalSCAPE Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSB) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 19 5.93 N/A -0.95 0.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 8 6.07 N/A 0.38 37.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 17.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Model N Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s 52.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, GlobalSCAPE Inc. which has a 1.3 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 GlobalSCAPE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Model N Inc. has a -6.32% downside potential and an average target price of $24.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Model N Inc. and GlobalSCAPE Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 24.8%. Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.7% of GlobalSCAPE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% GlobalSCAPE Inc. 30.13% 34.13% 90.78% 224.95% 300.69% 230.03%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than GlobalSCAPE Inc.

Summary

GlobalSCAPE Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

GlobalSCAPE, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes software, delivers managed and hosted solutions, and provides associated services for secure information exchange, and file transfer and sharing for enterprises and consumers worldwide. It offers managed file transfer solutions, including enhanced file transfer (EFT) platforms; and Mail Express solution that enable users to send and receive encrypted e-mail and attachments of unlimited size. The company also provides Wide Area File Services Solution that enables to replicate, share, and backup files within a wide or local area network; and CuteFTP, a file transfer program for individuals and small businesses. In addition, it offers various professional services, such as product customization and system integration, solution quickstart implementations, business process and workflow, policy development, education and training, and solution health checks, as well as engineering services; and maintenance and support services. The company primarily serves the finance, health care, energy, retail, manufacturing, and engineering markets. GlobalSCAPE, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.