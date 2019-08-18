Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

As Application Software companies, Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Everbridge Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.95 0.00 Everbridge Inc. 79 15.70 N/A -1.64 0.00

Demonstrates Model N Inc. and Everbridge Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Model N Inc. and Everbridge Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Everbridge Inc. 0.00% -60.3% -16.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Everbridge Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. Everbridge Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Model N Inc. and Everbridge Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Everbridge Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $24, and a -8.26% downside potential. Competitively Everbridge Inc. has a consensus target price of $88.25, with potential upside of 9.71%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Everbridge Inc. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.38% of Everbridge Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Everbridge Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Everbridge Inc. 2.76% 13.55% 40.31% 68.48% 125.13% 80.23%

For the past year Model N Inc. was less bullish than Everbridge Inc.

Summary

Everbridge Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Everbridge, Inc., a software company, provides critical communications and enterprise safety applications that enable customers to automate and accelerate the process of keeping people safe and businesses running during critical events. Its SaaS-based platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The companyÂ’s critical event management platform comprises a set of software applications that address various tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, Incident Management, Safety Connection, IT Alerting, Visual Command Center, Crisis Commander, Community Engagement, and Secure Messaging. In addition, it offers customer support services. Everbridge, Inc. serves enterprises, small businesses, and non-profit organizations in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services sectors in the United States, Sweden, the United Kingdom, China, and internationally. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.