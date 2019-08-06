Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 18 4.81 N/A -0.95 0.00 Elastic N.V. 85 24.80 N/A -1.45 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Elastic N.V. 0.00% -62.7% -26%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Elastic N.V. is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.1. Elastic N.V. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Model N Inc. and Elastic N.V. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Elastic N.V. 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 5.94% for Model N Inc. with consensus target price of $23. Competitively the consensus target price of Elastic N.V. is $103.8, which is potential 16.09% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Elastic N.V. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 61.5% of Elastic N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 12.2% are Elastic N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Elastic N.V. -0.35% 31% 16.35% 17.45% 0% 38.26%

For the past year Model N Inc. has stronger performance than Elastic N.V.

Summary

Elastic N.V. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization. Its Elastic Stack comprises products, such as Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems. The company also offers software solutions on the Elastic Stack that address cases, including app search, site search, enterprise search, logging, metrics, application performance monitoring, business analytics, and security analytics. Its products are used by individual developers and organizations of a range of industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.