Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and DropCar Inc. (NASDAQ:DCAR), both competing one another are Application Software companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 19 6.05 N/A -0.95 0.00 DropCar Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -8.23 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Model N Inc. and DropCar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% DropCar Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Model N Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. DropCar Inc.’s 186.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.86 beta.

Liquidity

Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, DropCar Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. DropCar Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Model N Inc. and DropCar Inc.'s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 DropCar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Model N Inc. has a consensus target price of $24.5, and a -6.35% downside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 1.6% of DropCar Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares. Competitively, DropCar Inc. has 9.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% DropCar Inc. -17.12% -15.6% -56.19% -60.21% -87.32% -26.7%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while DropCar Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors DropCar Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

DropCar, Inc. provides app-based automotive logistics and mobility services for consumers and the automotive industry. The company offers Vehicle Support Platform, a cloud-based platform and mobile app that help consumers and automotive-related companies in reducing the cost, hassles, and inefficiencies of owning a car or fleet of cars in urban centers. Its technology platform blends the efficiency and scale of cloud computing, machine learning, and connected cars with the trained drivers to move cars to/from fully staffed, secure garages to/from the people or businesses who own them. The company provides its mobile app for consumers to ease the cost and stress of owning a car in the city; and enterprise platform for dealerships, leasing companies, OEMs, and shared mobility companies to reduce costs, streamline logistics, and deepen relationships with customers. DropCar, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.