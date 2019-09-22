Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 21 6.62 N/A -0.95 0.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 5 0.00 N/A 1.54 2.12

Table 1 highlights Model N Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Cheetah Mobile Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Model N Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s 114.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.14 beta.

Liquidity

Model N Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Cheetah Mobile Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.3 Quick Ratio. Cheetah Mobile Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Model N Inc. and Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Cheetah Mobile Inc. 2 0 0 1.00

$24.5 is Model N Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -14.37%. Meanwhile, Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s consensus price target is $4.35, while its potential upside is 17.89%. The results provided earlier shows that Cheetah Mobile Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 16.4% of Cheetah Mobile Inc. shares. Model N Inc.’s share held by insiders are 3.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 16.14% of Cheetah Mobile Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Cheetah Mobile Inc. -1.81% -9.44% -47.42% -50.53% -60.24% -46.64%

For the past year Model N Inc. had bullish trend while Cheetah Mobile Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Cheetah Mobile Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. operates a platform that offers mobile and personal computer (PC) applications for its users and global content promotional channels. The companyÂ’s suite of utility applications optimizes mobile and PC Internet system performance and provides real time protection against known and unknown security threats. Its mobile and PC applications for users include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; CM Security, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a safe Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser; CM Launcher, a secure launcher that offers acceleration, secure protection, and stylish wallpapers, as well as automatically organizes mobile applications based on personal behavior; Photo Grid, a photo collage application that allows users to create professional looking collages of photos through an intuitive interface for mobile devices; CM Locker, a lightweight lock screen; and Duba Anti-virus, an Internet security application for PC and mobile devices. The company also offers content-driven applications comprising Live.me, a live video streaming application; and News Republic, a global mobile news service operator, as well as various products, which include mobile advertising publishing; mobile advertising platform; Duba.com personal start page that aggregates online resources and provides users access to their online destinations; Web and mobile games publishing; and cloud-based data analytics engines. It serves direct advertisers, including mobile application developers, mobile game developers, and e-commerce companies, as well as search engines. The company was formerly known as Kingsoft Internet Software Holdings Limited and changed its name to Cheetah Mobile Inc. in March 2014. Cheetah Mobile Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.