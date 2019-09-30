Model N Inc. (MODN)’s Financial Results Comparing With American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and American Software Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 28 1.55 24.47M -0.95 0.00 American Software Inc. 15 5.42 26.79M 0.22 61.38

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Model N Inc. and American Software Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 88,499,095.84% -66% -18.2% American Software Inc. 182,493,188.01% 5.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Model N Inc. is 44.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.56 beta. In other hand, American Software Inc. has beta of 0.6 which is 40.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3. Competitively, American Software Inc. has 2.6 and 2.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. American Software Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Model N Inc. and American Software Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 American Software Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Model N Inc. has a -7.21% downside potential and an average target price of $26. Competitively the average target price of American Software Inc. is $15, which is potential -0.40% downside. The results provided earlier shows that American Software Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Model N Inc. and American Software Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 99.7%. 3.9% are Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.6% of American Software Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% American Software Inc. -0.45% -0.3% 2.07% 19.57% -9.2% 27.46%

For the past year Model N Inc. was more bullish than American Software Inc.

Summary

American Software Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.