Model N, Inc. (MODN) Touches $26.37 High on Aug, 10; American Water Works Company (AWK) Has 1.09 Sentiment

The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) reached all time high today, Aug, 10 and still has $28.22 target or 7.00% above today’s $26.37 share price. This indicates more upside for the $862.61 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $28.22 PT is reached, the company will be worth $60.38 million more. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.37. About 519,060 shares traded or 112.86% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN

American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 258 hedge funds increased or started new stock positions, while 236 reduced and sold equity positions in American Water Works Company Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 144.69 million shares, up from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding American Water Works Company Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 12 to 14 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 34 Reduced: 202 Increased: 187 New Position: 71.

Trellus Management Company Llc holds 10.25% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. for 51,600 shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 354,493 shares or 5.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 4.33% invested in the company for 204,930 shares. The New York-based Water Asset Management Llc has invested 4.22% in the stock. Crow Point Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

American Water Works Company, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $21.78 billion. The firm offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. It has a 37.57 P/E ratio. It operates approximately 81 surface water treatment plants with approximately 522 groundwater treatment plants and 1,022 groundwater wells; 121 wastewater treatment facilities, 1,284 treated water storage facilities, 1,433 pumping stations, 80 dams, and 49,635 miles of mains and collection pipes.

More notable recent American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s How We Evaluate American Water Works Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AWK) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “American Water Works (AWK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK) CEO Susan Story on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Water Awarded LEED Platinum Certification for new Corporate Headquarters in Camden, NJ – Business Wire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.95% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.55. About 748,535 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (AWK) has risen 31.07% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 06/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Targets Utility Scammers for National Consumer Protection Week; 24/05/2018 – New Jersey American Water Announces Winners of 2018 Emergency Responders Grants; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia American Water Files General Rate Case Request with Public Service Commission; 18/05/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires Sundale Utilities, Inc; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Net $106M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS CONT OPS 7.0C, EST. 55.5C; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS SAYS MAINTAINS ESTIMATED $8.0 – $8.6 BLN FIVE YEAR CAPITAL INVESTMENT – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 21/05/2018 – Water Quality Reports Show Illinois American Water Continues to Deliver Water That Meets, or is Better Than, Drinking Water; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK)

Among 3 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Wednesday, August 7. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was initiated by National Securities with “Buy”.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Model N (MODN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A List Of Stocks Reaching New 52-Week Highs – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Model N (MODN) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenues Beat; Offers Q4 Revenues Views & FY19 EPS/Revenue Guidance Above Consensus – StreetInsider.com” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AI Stocks: Hereâ€™s Your Chance to Make 100 Times Your Money – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust stated it has 0.46% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 23,672 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 67,000 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 572,494 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard holds 0% or 1.26 million shares. The Missouri-based Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Massachusetts Svcs Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.10 million shares. 56,045 are held by Secor Cap Ltd Partnership. Blackrock Inc has 1.89 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Element Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc reported 271,776 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 39,802 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 13,710 shares. 25,200 are owned by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).