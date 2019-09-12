Model N, Inc. (MODN) Reaches $28.13 After 4.00% Up Move; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering VEREIT, Inc. (VER)

The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.38% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $28.13. About 245,453 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $924.59M company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $29.26 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:MODN worth $36.98 million more.

VEREIT, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $9.51 billion. It owns and acquires single tenant, freestanding commercial real estate that is net leased on a medium-term basis, primarily to investment grade credit rated and other creditworthy tenants. It has a 39.7 P/E ratio. The firm principally invests in retail and office properties.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity. $70,876 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) was sold by Anderson – Mark – Albert.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.03 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.08 per share. After $-0.05 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -12.90% below currents $28.13 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Wednesday, August 7 to “Buy”.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $924.59 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.