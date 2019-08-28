Model N, Inc. (MODN) Reaches $27.69 52-Week High; UCB S A ORDINARY SHARES BELGIUM (UCBJF) SI Decreased By 17.67%

The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week high and has $30.18 target or 9.00% above today’s $27.69 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $905.78M company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. If the $30.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $81.52M more. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $27.69. About 23,792 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $70,876 activity. Anderson – Mark – Albert sold $70,876 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) on Monday, August 19.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $905.78 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -11.52% below currents $27.69 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 7 the stock rating was upgraded by Needham to “Buy”.

