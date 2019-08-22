Model N, Inc. (MODN) Reaches $27.62 High on Aug, 22; 1 Bullish Analysts Covering Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B)

The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) reached all time high today, Aug, 22 and still has $28.72 target or 4.00% above today’s $27.62 share price. This indicates more upside for the $903.66 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $28.72 PT is reached, the company will be worth $36.15 million more. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $27.62. About 363,872 shares traded or 23.10% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – CHARLES ROBEL WILL ASSUME POSITION OF CHAIRMAN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Model N Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MODN); 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 11/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century

Among 2 analysts covering Corus Entertnmnt B (TSE:CJR.B), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Corus Entertnmnt B has $8 highest and $7 lowest target. $7.50’s average target is 53.06% above currents $4.9 stock price. Corus Entertnmnt B had 2 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) earned “Buy” rating by National Bank Canada on Tuesday, March 12. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. See Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

12/03/2019 Broker: National Bank Canada Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $903.66 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Model N (MODN) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Needham & Company Upgrades Model N, Inc. (MODN) to Buy – StreetInsider.com” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Model N, Inc. (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity. Anderson – Mark – Albert sold 2,600 shares worth $70,876.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24.50’s average target is -11.30% below currents $27.62 stock price. Model N had 5 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded the shares of MODN in report on Wednesday, August 7 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.02 million shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. First Light Asset Mgmt Lc holds 4.96% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.01% or 28,636 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 147,703 shares. 1.07 million are owned by Renaissance Technology Ltd. 22,511 are owned by Marshall Wace Llp. Citadel Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 108,504 shares. Aqr Capital Management Lc reported 54,075 shares stake. Amer Century Cos Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 19,111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Serv Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.10M shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 23,672 shares or 0% of the stock. Herald Investment Ltd has 111,000 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 5,431 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 14,000 shares.

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.04 billion. It operates through two divisions, Television and Radio. It has a 6.25 P/E ratio. The Television segment operates 45 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

More notable recent Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Does Corus Entertainment Inc.’s (TSE:CJR.B) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Corus Entertainment Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of Class B Non-Voting Participating Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “2019 Corus Entertainment Upfront Event Pictures – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could HEXO Corp.’s (TSE:HEXO) Investor Composition Influence The Stock Price? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.9. About 156,302 shares traded. Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.