Model N, Inc. (MODN) Reaches $25.40 52-Week High; YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (YGEHY) Sellers Increased By 5.51% Their Shorts

YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) had an increase of 5.51% in short interest. YGEHY’s SI was 247,100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.51% from 234,200 shares previously. With 30,800 avg volume, 8 days are for YINGLI GREEN ENERGY HOLDING COMPANY LIMI (OTCMKTS:YGEHY)’s short sellers to cover YGEHY’s short positions. The stock increased 23.86% or $0.042 during the last trading session, reaching $0.218. About 23,500 shares traded or 94.79% up from the average. Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YGEHY) has 0.00% since August 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week high and has $27.18 target or 7.00% above today’s $25.40 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $950.08 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 8 by Barchart.com. If the $27.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $66.51M more. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $25.4. About 63,529 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT LENDERS EXTENDED A TERM LOAN TO COMPANY IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $50 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c

Yingli Green Energy Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, assembles, sells, and installs photovoltaic products. The company has market cap of $3.96 million. The firm offers polysilicon ingots and blocks, polysilicon wafers, PV cells, PV modules, and integrated PV systems; and develops and operates solar projects. It currently has negative earnings. It is also involved in the research, manufacture, sale, and installation of renewable energy products; marketing and sale of PV products and related accessories; and import and export trading activities, as well as invests in renewable energy projects.

Among 3 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N has $2600 highest and $23 lowest target. $24’s average target is -5.51% below currents $25.4 stock price. Model N had 6 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Needham on Wednesday, August 7 to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by National Securities on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy”.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $250,555 activity. Anderson – Mark – Albert had sold 12,114 shares worth $206,665.

