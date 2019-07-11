Model N, Inc. (MODN) Reaches $20.54 52-Week High; Last Week Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Imperial Metals (TSE:III), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Imperial Metals had 2 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) rating on Monday, March 11. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $4 target. IBC maintained Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) rating on Tuesday, March 12. IBC has “Hold” rating and $3.5 target. See Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) latest ratings:

12/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Hold New Target: $3.5 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $4 Upgrade

The stock of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) hit a new 52-week high and has $21.98 target or 7.00% above today’s $20.54 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $673.38M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 11 by Barchart.com. If the $21.98 price target is reached, the company will be worth $47.14 million more. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.54. About 40,141 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Adj EPS 2c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N Appoints Jason Blessing As Chief Executive Officer; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – JASON BLESSING SUCCEEDS ZACK RINAT AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 14/05/2018 – Model N Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Imperial Metals Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces base and precious metals in Canada. The company has market cap of $324.13 million. The firm explores for gold, copper, zinc, and lead. It currently has negative earnings. It operates through Red Chris, Mount Polley, Sterling, Huckleberry, and Corporate divisions.

The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $2.55. About 3,000 shares traded. Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) has 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 09/03/2018 – ISG Invites Nominations for Inaugural ISG Paragon Awards™ Program in the Americas; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Loss/Shr 6c; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC lll.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $285 MLN TO $292 MLN; 20/03/2018 – ISG Publishes First Digital Annual Review for Shareholders; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 29/05/2018 – Former White House, State Department Digital Expert Headlines ISG Digital Business Summit in Dallas; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Adj EPS 5c; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 25/05/2018 – ISG Smartalks™ Webinar to Reveal Best Practices for Maximizing Value in Cisco Negotiations

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Imperial Metals Corporation shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 2.58% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc reported 88,088 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 60,174 shares. Thb Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.79% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III). Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Co has 0% invested in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) for 13,778 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III). Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0% or 122,581 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Com owns 2.29 million shares. Axa holds 0% or 154,800 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Company reported 25,729 shares stake. New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III). Bank & Trust Of America De stated it has 0% in Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III). 31,700 are held by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Rhumbline Advisers has 45,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Geode Capital invested in 0% or 280,131 shares.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $206,902 activity. $50,490 worth of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) was bought by Lavieri Todd D. on Wednesday, March 20. On Wednesday, March 20 Berger David E. bought $7,612 worth of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) or 2,050 shares. $148,800 worth of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) was bought by CONNORS MICHAEL P.

More notable recent Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Of Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) Do Insiders Own? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Art Of The Treasure Hunt: Set Out On This Tuscan Art Trail – Forbes” published on June 16, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC – StreetInsider.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Imperial Metals Corporation (TSE:III) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Orocobre Limited Cauchari Drilling Update – Phase III Drilling Complete – PRNewswire” published on January 09, 2019 as well as Profitconfidential.com‘s news article titled: “Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc Shares Soar as This Weed Stock Enters New Growth Trajectory – Profit Confidential” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 11,656 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). First Mercantile holds 5,574 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 0% or 14,503 shares. Fmr Llc holds 876,585 shares. Oberweis Asset Management Inc holds 0.24% or 67,000 shares. State Street Corp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 586,352 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Ltd has invested 0.13% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Rbf Capital Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Herald Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.49% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 271,776 shares. Bogle Inv Lp De accumulated 50,666 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 5,820 shares. Rice Hall James Associates Ltd Llc holds 0.09% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) or 160,656 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 39,802 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.14 EPS, up 69.57% or $0.32 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by Model N, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.22% EPS growth.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $673.38 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $250,555 activity. $206,665 worth of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) was sold by Anderson – Mark – Albert.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, February 19 by National Securities.