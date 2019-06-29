Model N Inc. (MODN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) Comparing side by side

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 17 4.33 N/A -0.95 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see Model N Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Model N Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and has 0.1 Quick Ratio. Model N Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Model N Inc.’s consensus price target is $23, while its potential upside is 17.95%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Model N Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 79.2%. Insiders owned 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year Model N Inc. was more bullish than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Model N Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.