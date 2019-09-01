Model N Inc. (MODN) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Comparing side by side

Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.51 N/A -0.95 0.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 9.02 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 demonstrates Model N Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Model N Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk and Volatility

Model N Inc.’s current beta is 0.56 and it happens to be 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s beta is 1.46 which is 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Model N Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average target price of Model N Inc. is $24.5, with potential downside of -14.43%. On the other hand, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s potential upside is 16.18% and its average target price is $96. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Manhattan Associates Inc. seems more appealing than Model N Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares and 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. shares. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, 1.5% are Manhattan Associates Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Manhattan Associates Inc. beats Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.