Model N Inc. (MODN) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Comparison side by side

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.44 N/A -0.95 0.00 Five9 Inc. 53 11.29 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Model N Inc. and Five9 Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Five9 Inc. 0.00% -1.1% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Model N Inc.’s 0.56 beta indicates that its volatility is 44.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Five9 Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Five9 Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Five9 Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Model N Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Model N Inc. and Five9 Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five9 Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Model N Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.00% and an $24.5 average target price. Five9 Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $69.33 average target price and a 28.56% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that Five9 Inc. appears more favorable than Model N Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Model N Inc. and Five9 Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.7% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.7% of Five9 Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Five9 Inc. 1.88% -5.22% -6.8% -0.02% 53.42% 12.92%

For the past year Model N Inc. has stronger performance than Five9 Inc.

Summary

Five9 Inc. beats Model N Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. The companyÂ’s solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. It also provides a set of management applications, including workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries, including banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.