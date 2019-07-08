Model N Inc. (MODN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) Comparison side by side

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 17 4.52 N/A -0.95 0.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 6 0.59 N/A 0.02 275.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Model N Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Model N Inc. has a 0.53 beta, while its volatility is 47.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 1.16 beta which is 16.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Model N Inc. is 1.3 while its Current Ratio is 1.3. Meanwhile, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.4 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. Model N Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Model N Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Model N Inc. has a 13.08% upside potential and an average target price of $23. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $7.5 average target price and a 61.99% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Model N Inc. and Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75.5% and 91.7%. Model N Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.9%. Competitively, Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. -1.04% 6.85% 12.46% 33.24% 10.7% 43.92% Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. -3.88% -26.67% -33.47% -42.71% -45% -25.56%

For the past year Model N Inc. has 43.92% stronger performance while Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has -25.56% weaker performance.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.