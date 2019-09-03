Model N Inc. (MODN) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Comparing side by side

Both Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) and Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Model N Inc. 20 6.41 N/A -0.95 0.00 Adobe Inc. 280 13.56 N/A 5.42 55.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Model N Inc. and Adobe Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Model N Inc. and Adobe Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2% Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.56 beta means Model N Inc.’s volatility is 44.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Adobe Inc. has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Model N Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Adobe Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Model N Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Model N Inc. and Adobe Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75

Model N Inc.’s downside potential is -14.43% at a $24.5 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Adobe Inc. is $308.06, which is potential 8.28% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Adobe Inc. is looking more favorable than Model N Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.7% of Model N Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.6% of Adobe Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.9% of Model N Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23% Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1%

For the past year Model N Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Adobe Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Model N Inc.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.