Model N, Inc. (MODN) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; Wbi Investments Has Raised Federated Invs Pa (FII) Stake

Analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 69.57% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.18 EPS previously, Model N, Inc.’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 62,588 shares traded. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 10.70% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N NAMES JASON BLESSING AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 30/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Crown Castle International, Avnet, Computer Programs and, Model N, Century; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys New 2.2% Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Rev $39M-$39.5M

Wbi Investments Inc increased Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) stake by 44.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Wbi Investments Inc acquired 14,286 shares as Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII)’s stock rose 10.38%. The Wbi Investments Inc holds 46,081 shares with $1.35M value, up from 31,795 last quarter. Federated Invs Inc Pa now has $3.31 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $33.29. About 241,540 shares traded. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 24.32% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.89% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 24/05/2018 – Federated Investors’ Bakhshian Sees Two More Fed Hikes This Year (Video); 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 1.1% Position in Ares Management; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – AGREEMENT HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARDS OF FEDERATED AND BTPS; 09/05/2018 – Federated Investors Buys New 2.6% Position in Albireo Pharma; 13/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC Fll.N – UPON CLOSING, FEDERATED WILL PAY £246 MLN (APPROXIMATELY $350 MLN) TO BTPS FOR A 60 PERCENT INTEREST IN HERMES; 13/04/2018 – Federated: Hermes’ Headquarters Will Remain in London, Operating as a Subsidiary of Federated Investors; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR,FROM 25C,EST. 25C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FII shares while 70 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 74.91 million shares or 1.63% less from 76.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northwest Inv Counselors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.69% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. 60 were reported by Cornerstone Advsrs. Riverhead Capital holds 0.01% or 11,700 shares. Appleton Ptnrs Ma reported 79,195 shares. Citigroup Inc invested 0% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 19,400 shares. Fil Ltd holds 25 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 84,070 shares or 0.7% of all its holdings. Prospector Prtn Ltd Liability Com invested in 449,200 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 183,869 shares. 78,930 were accumulated by Hamilton Point Investment Advsr Limited Com. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada holds 342,534 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII). Commercial Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 707,453 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 10, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 10, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Analog Devices, At Home, Boston Beer, PagSeguro, Redfin, Sirius XM, United Tech and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Novanta Inc. (NOVT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Wbi Investments Inc decreased Absolute Shs Tr (WBIB) stake by 123,144 shares to 770,294 valued at $16.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (CIU) stake by 192,542 shares and now owns 159,826 shares. Ishares Tr (SHV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Model N (NYSE:MODN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Model N had 5 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. National Securities initiated Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) rating on Tuesday, February 19. National Securities has “Buy” rating and $23 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold Model N, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Partners holds 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 102,144 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation reported 876,585 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Llc holds 0.3% or 126,887 shares in its portfolio. 2.18M are owned by First Light Asset Management Lc. Acadian Asset Lc has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). 14,000 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Herald Invest holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 111,000 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 15,287 shares. Bogle Invest Lp De has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Century Companies Inc reported 348,381 shares stake. Pnc Financial Services Grp Inc Inc holds 0% or 293 shares. Trexquant Invest L P has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Element Cap Management Lc holds 0.01% or 10,547 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 189,156 shares. Frontier Cap Mgmt Co Llc holds 1.02M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company has market cap of $653.30 million. The firm develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It currently has negative earnings. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management.