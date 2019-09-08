Model N Com (MODN) Valuation Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $793,696; Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Shares Declined While Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has Trimmed by $22.40 Million Its Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (MODN) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 46,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 50,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 97,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Model N Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $921.35 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 441,977 shares traded or 19.88% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/04/2018 – Model N Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Adj Loss/Shr 7c-Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 31/05/2018 – Model N Offers the “Align Plan,” a Customer Success Program to Drive Innovation; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN) by 96.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund sold 639,942 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 20,239 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $709,000, down from 660,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 438,949 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500. Some Historical SUPN News: 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS – FOR 2018, REITERATES ITS PRIOR GUIDANCE FOR NET PRODUCT SALES, RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT EXPENSES; 23/04/2018 – Provident Investment Management Buys 1% Position in Supernus; 17/05/2018 – Supernus Pharmaceuticals Senior VP of Sales and Marketing Victor Vaughn to Retire May 31; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS SEES FY NET PRODUCT SALES $375M TO $400M; 13/03/2018 – SUPERNUS PHARMACEUTICALS- TO USE PROCEEDS FROM SALE OF NOTES TO ACQUIRE OR INVEST IN COMPLEMENTARY BUSINESSES, COMPANIES, PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGIES; 08/05/2018 – SUPERNUS 1Q REV. $90.4M, EST. $85.0M; 14/03/2018 – Maryland Gov: Supernus Pharmaceuticals May Add Up To 160 New Jobs in Montgomery County; 19/04/2018 – DJ Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUPN); 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Supernus

Analysts await Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.52 per share. SUPN’s profit will be $30.29 million for 11.56 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.28% negative EPS growth.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, which manages about $7.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smartsheet Inc Class A by 29,512 shares to 65,982 shares, valued at $2.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Supernus Pharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:SUPN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Does Not Impress In ADHD – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Validea’s Top Five Healthcare Stocks Based On Peter Lynch – 8/18/2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Pharmaceuticals Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $189,982 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.01% or 88,300 shares in its portfolio. Ranger Investment Mngmt LP has invested 1.2% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Icon Advisers Communication stated it has 83,274 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advisors Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Shell Asset owns 31,127 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust stated it has 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp owns 696 shares. Highstreet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 36 shares. 302,655 were reported by Capital Fund Mgmt. 14,460 were reported by Bluecrest Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 3,039 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Neumeier Poma Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 947,231 shares. The Missouri-based Stifel Fincl has invested 0% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Co Na invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Lyon Street Capital Lc, California-based fund reported 32,922 shares. First Mercantile Tru reported 5,574 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,313 shares stake. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co invested in 1.07M shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The Switzerland-based Swiss Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 24,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.14M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). First Light Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 2.18 million shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,892 shares. Trigran Incorporated reported 6.11% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 5,431 shares. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.26M shares.

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp Com (NYSE:INT) by 138,437 shares to 167,597 shares, valued at $4.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 90,908 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NASDAQ:NSTG).

More notable recent Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Model N Inc (MODN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Model N Inc (MODN) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Model N, Inc. (MODN) CEO Jason Blessing on Q3 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Model N (NYSE:MODN) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $70,876 activity.