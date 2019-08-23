Model N Com (MODN) Share Value Rose While Bogle Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake; Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Trimmed Csx (CSX) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company sold 9,721 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 124,416 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.31M, down from 134,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $66.14. About 5.47 million shares traded or 7.02% up from the average. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC; 23/04/2018 – CSX Announces Operating Management Changes; 17/04/2018 – CSX GIVES SHARE REPURCHASE AMOUNT IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO CONCLUDES WEBCAST PRESENTATION; 09/03/2018 – CSX Corporation President & CEO to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 23/04/2018 – DJ CSX Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSX); 15/05/2018 – CSX SEES DOMESTIC COAL CONTINUING LONGTERM STRUCTURAL DECLINE; 13/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: HGS-ATN, LLC — ACQUISTION EXEMPTIION — CSX TRANPORTATION, INC; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO FOOTE SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (MODN) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 46,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 50,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 97,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Model N Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $896.95M market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $27.42. About 594,807 shares traded or 101.91% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.07 – $0.05; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 08/05/2018 – Model N 2Q Loss/Shr 13c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC MODN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.06, REV VIEW $150.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 14/05/2018 – RGM Capital Exits Position in Model N

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company, which manages about $14.10B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) by 4,450 shares to 28,841 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) by 24,834 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,914 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesars Entertainment Corp (NASDAQ:CZR).

Analysts await CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, down 3.81% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.05 per share. CSX’s profit will be $806.15 million for 16.37 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by CSX Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Lc owns 44,169 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Co stated it has 12,833 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc invested in 0.08% or 135,468 shares. Virginia-based Verus Fincl Ptnrs has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Navellier And Associate reported 3,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. London Of Virginia holds 36,302 shares. Payden & Rygel owns 1,500 shares. The Massachusetts-based Fiduciary has invested 0.05% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Washington Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Altfest L J & invested in 9,169 shares. Moreover, At Commercial Bank has 0.09% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 10,141 shares. Lincoln Natl accumulated 0.01% or 3,557 shares. Btr Management owns 38,720 shares. Becker Inc accumulated 7,610 shares. Amg Bank stated it has 4,392 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lyon Street Ltd Liability Co accumulated 32,922 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Aqr Capital Limited Liability Corp stated it has 54,075 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 21,660 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Frontier Mgmt Llc has 0.13% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 1.02M shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Portolan Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 2.11% or 1.17M shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 128,724 shares. Moreover, Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 91,815 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Trigran Invests reported 6.11% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement accumulated 23,672 shares. State Street Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). M&T Comml Bank Corp reported 15,264 shares.

