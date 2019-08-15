Model N Com (MODN) Holder Bogle Investment Management LP Decreased Its Stake as Share Value Rose; Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Stock Rose While Seatown Holdings Has Cut Stake

Bogle Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Model N Inc Com (MODN) by 47.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp sold 46,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.13% . The institutional investor held 50,666 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $889,000, down from 97,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Model N Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $832.18 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $25.44. About 531,642 shares traded or 101.86% up from the average. Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) has risen 16.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MODN News: 08/05/2018 – Model N Announces Debt Refinancing With Wells Fargo Bank N.A; 15/05/2018 – Soros Fund Management LLC Exits Position in Model N; 01/05/2018 – Model N Launches Digital Reinvention Lab; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 2018 Rev $152M-$154M; 15/05/2018 – Model N Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2018 TOTAL GAAP REVENUES $152.0 MLN – $154.0 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Model N Founder & CEO Zack Rinat Named Ernst & Young 2018 Entrepreneur of the Year Semifinalist; 08/05/2018 – Model N Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 11c-Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 15/03/2018 MODEL N INC MODN.N : DOUGHERTY & CO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 08/05/2018 – MODEL N INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO AND CERTAIN OF ITS SUBSIDIARIES ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Seatown Holdings decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 36.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings sold 300,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The institutional investor held 530,708 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.08 million, down from 830,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.4. About 5.20M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 14/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES LTD – IPO TO OPEN ON MARCH 22, CLOSE ON MARCH 26; 21/03/2018 – ICICI SECURITIES PROPOSES IPO OF ABOUT 77.25M EQUITY SHRS; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-India’s Enforcement Directorate Starts Probe In ICICI Bank-Videocon Matter – CNBC TV-18, Citing; 24/05/2018 – YourStory: ICICI Bank sets aside Rs 100 Cr for investing in startups, along with its internal innovation lab; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS LOT OF STRESS HAS ALREADY BEEN RECOGNISED; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: INR7.9B THREE JEWELRY SECTOR ACCOUNTS CLASSIFIED FRAUD; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS RBI HAS IMPOSED A PENALTY ON BANK FOR CONTINUED SALE OF GOVT SECURITIES CLASSIFIED AS HTM; 03/04/2018 – ICICI BANK – SUB:RESPONSE TO QUERIES RECEIVED BY EMAIL ON; 26/04/2018 – ICICI BANK BOARD MEETING ON MAY 7 TO ALSO CONSIDER DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – Moneycontrol.in: Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Bank rise 300 pts; SBI, ICICI Bank rally 3%

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tower Semiconductor Shs New (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 95,802 shares to 216,779 shares, valued at $3.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Braskem S A Sp Adr (NYSE:BAK) by 104,047 shares in the quarter, for a total of 123,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis Com (NYSE:MTG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold MODN shares while 30 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 23.09 million shares or 7.61% more from 21.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golden Gate Private Equity holds 356,819 shares or 2.02% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 9,613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Moreover, Vanguard Incorporated has 0% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Granite Prtn Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) for 56,045 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Engineers Gate Manager Lp has invested 0.02% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag holds 0% or 118,993 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 25,200 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0% or 12,800 shares. Renaissance Technology Llc has invested 0.02% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). First Mercantile Trust accumulated 5,574 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN). The Massachusetts-based Boston Prns has invested 0% in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN).