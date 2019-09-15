Mobl (MOBL) Stock Rose While Ack Asset Management Increased by $973,200 Its Position; As Carnival (CCL) Valuation Declined, Rnc Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake

Rnc Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rnc Capital Management Llc bought 232,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 633,554 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.49 million, up from 401,039 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rnc Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 09/05/2018 – Carnival, Port of Brisbane Plan to Develop A$158M Cruise Terminal; 17/04/2018 – Queen Mary 2 Guests to be First to Board the QE2 Hotel in Dubai; 22/03/2018 – Carnival 1Q Rev $4.2B; 04/05/2018 – Carnival PLC: Block Listing Six Monthly Return; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV & AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE; 21/03/2018 – Seabourn’s Fifth Ultra-Luxury Ship, Seabourn Ovation, Successfully Completes Final Sea Trials; 15/05/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line To Offer Three Exciting Longer Length Carnival Journeys Sailings In 2019, Including 24-Day Trans-Pacific C; 22/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Carnival Corp & plc First Quarter Results; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP CCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.31, REV VIEW $18.70 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/05/2018 – Princess Cruises 2019-2020 Cruise Vacations to Asia on Sale

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 243,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The hedge fund held 2.30M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.48 million, up from 2.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $825.68 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $7.52. About 858,169 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. $997,267 worth of Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) was bought by DONALD ARNOLD W.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 950,000 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt holds 29,260 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Hm Payson owns 100 shares. Carroll has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Moreover, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc has 0% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Swiss National Bank & Trust holds 0.08% or 1.53M shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 29,850 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.01% or 13,844 shares in its portfolio. Northeast Finance Consultants invested 0.02% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Amica Retiree holds 0.03% or 888 shares. Brinker Capital Incorporated has 78,226 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 9,636 shares. The New York-based Brown Brothers Harriman Communication has invested 0% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Rnc Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.08B and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) by 66,289 shares to 6,925 shares, valued at $382,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 24,854 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 996,789 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76M and $344.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lasr by 53,300 shares to 371,700 shares, valued at $7.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wms (NYSE:WMS) by 85,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Kw (NYSE:KW).