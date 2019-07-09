Mobl (MOBL) Shareholder Ack Asset Management Boosted Its Position by $4.86 Billion; Goodman Financial Lowered Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $309,720 as Market Valuation Rose

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 174 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70 million, down from 5,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $977.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $33.58 during the last trading session, reaching $1985.9. About 3.46M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Peeks Social Receives Invitation to Amazon Appstore; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 19/03/2018 – Shoptalk 2018: Amazon Go Execs Talk Cashier-less Stores; 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 29/03/2018 – Ty Cox: Source: Amazon Actually Helps Keep The US Postal Service Alive; 03/04/2018 – After attacks on Amazon, US Chamber criticizes targeting American business; 13/03/2018 – CAFC: PERSONALIZED MEDIA v. AMAZON.COM, INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1441 – 2018-03-13; 31/05/2018 – Audible Announces the Minetta Lane Theatre as Its Creative Home for Live Productions in New York; 13/04/2018 – Trump escalates Amazon clash with US postal price review; 01/05/2018 – After Bernie Sanders tweet, Amazon is now in the crosshairs of both political parties

Ack Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mobl (MOBL) by 92.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ack Asset Management Llc bought 986,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.06M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.13 billion, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ack Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mobl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $675.16 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 385,560 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron

Ack Asset Management Llc, which manages about $419.76 million and $361.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aaxn by 5,000 shares to 85,000 shares, valued at $3.83 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ens (NYSE:ENS) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Atsg (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern holds 889,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Norwest Venture Prtn X Lp has invested 32.5% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Invesco Ltd has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 81,361 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). First Trust Advisors Lp reported 384,270 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 22,425 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Communication stated it has 285,230 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archon Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.66% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 11,190 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aqr Management Ltd Co holds 765,043 shares. S Squared Tech reported 553,778 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 198,445 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd accumulated 0% or 21,037 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 24,500 shares. Cooper Creek Partners Management Limited Liability has invested 1.12% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverpark Ltd Liability invested in 13,787 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.74% or 4,187 shares. M&R Capital Inc invested in 2,739 shares or 1.22% of the stock. Synovus Corp has 0.62% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Halbert Hargrove Russell Lc accumulated 659 shares or 4.14% of the stock. Kingdon Mngmt Llc has invested 3.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 93,384 shares. 3,508 were accumulated by Aldebaran Finance Inc. 2,550 are held by B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management. Menora Mivtachim Limited reported 1.39% stake. Klingenstein Fields And Company Ltd Liability Corp has 20,151 shares. 726 are held by Argi Services Limited Liability Corp. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,057 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt stated it has 111,896 shares. Wade G W holds 0.68% or 4,034 shares.

