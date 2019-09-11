Mobileiron (MOBL) Shareholder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Holding by $17.79 Million as Stock Value Rose; Menlo Advisors Has Upped Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position by $1.85 Million

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.95M market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.51. About 1.14M shares traded or 9.94% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 50.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 16,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 49,915 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 33,270 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 4.83M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid 16% More Than Disney for 21st Century Fox, Filing Shows; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – DISNEY SEES 4-DAY FORECAST OF $115M FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 07/05/2018 – Bigger Than Disney: Universal Beijing Park’s Construction Budget Doubles; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY SAYS DISNEY-BRANDED DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER STREAMING SERVICE WILL LAUNCH IN LATE 2019 AND HAS YET TO BE NAMED; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named Pres of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 14/03/2018 – Disney puts focus on streaming in strategic restructuring; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY LINES UP FINANCING IN CASE FOX BOARD DEMANDS CASH – CNBC, CITING

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 2.24% or 122,000 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 4.41M shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Doliver Advsrs Lp has invested 0.17% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Peninsula Asset Inc stated it has 0.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davis R M reported 1.66% stake. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Limited Liability has 3.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 249,618 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A invested 0.55% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Spears Abacus Advsr Lc stated it has 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 12,320 were accumulated by Capital Wealth Planning Ltd Liability Co. Burns J W And Com owns 73,189 shares for 1.98% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Llc holds 13,268 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs holds 75 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Agf Invs reported 249,078 shares stake. Boston Common Asset Mngmt Lc reported 91,551 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.82% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

