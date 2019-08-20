Mobileiron (MOBL) Shareholder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Cut Its Holding by $17.79 Million as Stock Price Rose; Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Stake by $5.05 Million

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $758.16M market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.91. About 430,048 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL)

Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado bought 30,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 1.43M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $239.15M, up from 1.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $525.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $184.07. About 8.02M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Facebook, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 27/03/2018 – Facebook CEO plans to testify before U.S. Congress; 09/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg to Meet Lawmakers Ahead of Tough Questions; 29/03/2018 – Facebook’s announcement was part of an effort to clean up its data collection practices after news that millions of Facebook profiles were harvested by an outside agency; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Testifies Before Congress: LIVE; 15/05/2018 – Facebook, Aiming for Transparency, Details Removal of Posts and Fake Accounts; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 27/04/2018 – Amazon ad sale boom could challenge Google-Facebook dominance; 18/03/2018 – Facebook in storm over Cambridge Analytica scandal; 23/03/2018 – CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA ACTING CEO SAYS DELETED RAW DATA FROM FILE SERVER AFTER FACEBOOK’S REQUEST

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 61,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.54M shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 347,580 are owned by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Ack Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 2.06 million shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0% or 361,606 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 198,445 shares. Element Cap Ltd owns 23,961 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 0% or 375,466 shares. Altai Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 7.95M shares. Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) reported 10,738 shares. Geode Capital Ltd holds 1.05 million shares. Blackrock Inc holds 5.26M shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx Advisors Inc accumulated 69,549 shares. Fernwood Invest Management Ltd Liability Company holds 2.22% or 24,997 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Mairs And Incorporated holds 0% or 1,300 shares in its portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning accumulated 361 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability has 260,593 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Mechanics Bancorporation Tru Department holds 0.05% or 1,320 shares. Newfocus Financial Gp Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cobblestone Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp New York owns 8,193 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Marathon Prns Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 8.3% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 112,500 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership reported 6,747 shares. Nuwave Limited holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 390 shares. 8.65M are owned by Wells Fargo Com Mn. Allen Invest Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 3.86% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Bancshares Sioux Falls has invested 1.12% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).