Mobileiron (MOBL) Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Has Trimmed Stake by $687,375; Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Share Value Rose While Raffles Associates LP Trimmed by $483,240 Its Holding

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 32.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 137,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 287,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57M, down from 424,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $766.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.05. About 803,001 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 23/05/2018 – MobileIron Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $511.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.66. About 165,938 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 127.09% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.66% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4.

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEV) by 16,268 shares to 17,208 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 236,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $-0.14 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual earnings per share reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Analysts await Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.2 per share. NSSC’s profit will be $4.43M for 28.81 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $586,625 activity. $97,500 worth of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) was sold by BUCHEL KEVIN S.