Mobileiron (MOBL) Shareholder Hawk Ridge Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.50 Million as Share Price Rose; Windacre Partnership Has Cut Stake in Moodys (MCO) by $22.82 Million as Market Value Rose

Windacre Partnership Llc decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Windacre Partnership Llc sold 126,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 1.49 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.04 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Windacre Partnership Llc who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $205.03. About 134,796 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Aa2 to Lenawee County, Ml’s GOLT Refunding Bonds; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B1 TO CIFI’S PROPOSED USD SR UNSECURED NOTES; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Atalian’s Cfr To B2 From B1 Following The Debt-funded Acquisition Of Servest; Senior Notes Rated B2; Stable Outlook; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Sees Credit Positives In Quebec’s 2018 Budget Despite Smaller Surpluses; 04/04/2018 – RECENT TRADE RESTRICTIONS MAY TRIM U.S. ECONOMIC GROWTH BY 0.1 TO 0.2 PERCENTAGE POINT – MOODY’S ANALYTICS’ ZANDI; 03/04/2018 – SPECULATIVE-GRADE DEFAULT RATE SEEN FALLING TO 2.0 PCT A YEAR FROM NOW VS CURRENT 3.6 PCT – MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Two Classes Of Bacm 2004-3; 24/05/2018 – BANCO MERCANTIL DO BRASIL L-T RATINGS MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 TO HAMILTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, Wl’S GO BONDS; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased its stake in Mobileiron Inc (MOBL) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc bought 300,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 1.74 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.53M, up from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $773.13 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.71. About 204,972 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Argan Inc (NYSE:AGX) by 152,000 shares to 330,543 shares, valued at $16.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brightcove Inc (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 131,285 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Xperi Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs accumulated 219,912 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 68,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Trust LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). North Amer Management Corp stated it has 0.02% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,306 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 18,570 shares. D E Shaw & reported 649,785 shares. State Street holds 0% or 1.40M shares. 24,170 were reported by Boothbay Fund Lc. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 2,208 shares. Citigroup Incorporated invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). California-based Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Indexiq Limited holds 0.05% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 287,131 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 765,043 shares. 1.27M were reported by Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MobileIron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: XSW Could Be Worth $113 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MobileIron Appoints Leslie Stretch to its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “MobileIron Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Whitestone REIT (WSR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.