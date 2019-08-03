Mobileiron (MOBL) Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Lowered Its Stake as Stock Value Rose; As Central Securities (CET) Shares Rose, Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Has Decreased Holding

Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Central Securities Corp (CET) by 7.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc sold 36,353 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.70% . The institutional investor held 421,014 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.06M, down from 457,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas J Herzfeld Advisors Inc who had been investing in Central Securities Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $780.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.65. About 6,378 shares traded. Central Securities Corp. (NYSEMKT:CET) has risen 13.53% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500.

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $790.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 5.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $7.27. About 2.29 million shares traded or 141.95% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MobileIron Announces Availability of Zero Sign-On Technology for Seamless, Secure Authentication to Enterprise Cloud Services – Business Wire” published on July 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Mobile device security remains a top priority for UK’s public sector – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MobileIron Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron (MOBL) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Century Companies Incorporated holds 83,949 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Barclays Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 287,131 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Ltd Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 5,766 shares. Tower Research Llc (Trc) owns 10,738 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Ltd Llc, a New York-based fund reported 18,570 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 2.00M shares. Morgan Stanley holds 198,445 shares. National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp reported 375,466 shares. New York-based Ack Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). First Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 384,270 shares. Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 11,620 shares.

More notable recent Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Dividend – Business Wire” on May 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Annual Report to Stockholders as of December 31, 2018 – Business Wire” published on February 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Central Securities Corporation Declares Year-End Distribution – Business Wire” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Central Securities Corporation Announces Appointment of President – Business Wire” published on March 21, 2018 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “Central Securities Corporation Releases Report to Stockholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: August 02, 2019.