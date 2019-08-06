Mobileiron (MOBL) Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Decreased Its Stake by $17.79 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted General Mills (GIS) Holding by $527,493 as Market Valuation Rose

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06M, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $728.44 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 1.16 million shares traded or 19.73% up from the average. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names Mobilelron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc. (GIS) by 10.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 10,343 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 107,598 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57M, up from 97,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 2.80M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 23/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barrons.com; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Quarterly Dividend Declared; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May; 21/03/2018 – General Mills’ sales rise 2.3 percent; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC -ACTIONS INCLUDE, INCREASINGLY TIGHT CONTROL OF ALL EXPENDITURES IN BALANCE OF FISCAL 2018; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sounds Inflation Alarm for Food Industry — Heard on the Street; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.17, REV VIEW $15.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dt Prtn Llc invested in 0.54% or 73,784 shares. River Mercantile Asset Management Llp invested 0.55% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Howard Capital owns 20,200 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.07% or 171,938 shares. Marietta Inv Prtn stated it has 6,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 573,925 shares. Somerville Kurt F invested in 34,321 shares. Beacon Fincl Grp, Texas-based fund reported 120,400 shares. Mai Management holds 6,205 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bragg Advsrs Inc has invested 0.24% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Swiss National Bank has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Crawford Counsel Incorporated stated it has 337,059 shares or 0.52% of all its holdings. De Burlo Grp reported 18,050 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 248,886 shares. Boys Arnold, North Carolina-based fund reported 4,024 shares.

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50M and $251.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust (IWD) by 13,695 shares to 775 shares, valued at $96,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De accumulated 83,558 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0% or 1,306 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co owns 22,425 shares. Virtu Financial Lc invested in 0.01% or 21,248 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Norwest Venture Partners X Limited Partnership owns 4.76 million shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 77,342 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Oberweis Asset Mgmt Inc owns 858,480 shares. Renaissance Techs Ltd Co invested in 0.01% or 2.76 million shares. Parametric Associates has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Invesco Limited has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). The California-based Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 364,988 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 765,043 shares.