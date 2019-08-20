Mobileiron (MOBL) Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Has Decreased Holding by $17.79 Million as Stock Rose; Chevrontexaco (CVX) Position Has Upped by Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $757.61 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.9. About 570,812 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 20/03/2018 – Mobilelron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – MobileIron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc increased its stake in Chevrontexaco Corp (CVX) by 516.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc bought 10,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 12,049 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 1,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Chevrontexaco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $116.13. About 4.71M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – PERMIAN BASIN COST PRESSURE GOING TO BE “SOMEWHAT MODEST” IN THE NEAR-TERM – VP JOHNSON; 13/03/2018 – Port Authority: 52402 13-Mar-2018 Supply and Deliver Chevron Springs as Manufactured by Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc. or Vulcanite fo; 27/04/2018 – Chevron Reports First Quarter Net Income of $3.6 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 05/03/2018 – National Post: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $37,764 MLN VS $33,421 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley invested in 198,445 shares. Oberweis Asset reported 858,480 shares. Hawk Ridge Capital Mngmt LP invested in 2.01% or 1.74M shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Communications invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Thompson Siegel Walmsley invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Amp Cap Invsts Ltd reported 38,600 shares. Cooper Creek Prtnrs Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 1.12% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 24,170 were reported by Boothbay Fund Management Llc. Strs Ohio invested in 134,600 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 16,272 shares or 0% of the stock. 2.38M are owned by Manufacturers Life The. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). D E Shaw And Inc invested in 649,785 shares. Vanguard reported 5.29M shares stake.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Buy MobileIron (MOBL) Stock Right Now – Nasdaq” on December 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MobileIron Named a Leader Again in the Second Gartner Magic Quadrant for Unified Endpoint Management Tools – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “MobileIron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron (MOBL) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 5,231 shares to 20,138 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.