Mobileiron (MOBL) Holder Norwest Venture Partners X LP Decreased Its Stake; As Mastercard (MA) Market Valuation Rose, Dowling & Yahnke Has Lowered Holding by $414,775

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 1,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 49,990 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.77 million, down from 51,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $272.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $268.24. About 2.71M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/03/2018 – Jefferson Awards Foundation Honors Shaquille O’Neal, Bryan Stevenson, Alexis Jones and Mastercard as 2018 National Public Service Award Recipients; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending; 08/05/2018 – Portuguese-Angolan Fashion Designer and Creator of the Mastercard Fashion Lounge Collection, Rose Palhares, Is Back at the 71st Edition of the Cannes Film Festival; 26/04/2018 – Mastercard Offers Exclusive Pre-Sale to MLB All-Star Game in Washington, D.C; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Gilberto Caldart President, International; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 19/04/2018 – CPI Card Group White Paper Lights the Road to a Rewarding Dual Interface Card Program; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update

Norwest Venture Partners X LP decreased its stake in Mobileiron Inc. (MOBL) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norwest Venture Partners X LP sold 3.56M shares as the company’s stock rose 17.35% . The institutional investor held 4.76M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.06 million, down from 8.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norwest Venture Partners X LP who had been investing in Mobileiron Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $798.02M market cap company. The stock increased 6.53% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 829,486 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 02/05/2018 – Canon Medical Systems Securely Optimizes Customer and Employee Support with MobileIron; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management

Since July 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 5 insider sales for $28.36 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Avalon Advisors Ltd accumulated 923 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha has invested 0.63% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&R Capital holds 0.19% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 3,300 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 5.79 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bryn Mawr Tru Communications has 1.41% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Com New York has 52,262 shares. Winslow Management Lc has 3.1% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 2.43M shares. Snyder Capital Mgmt Lp reported 17,190 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar accumulated 2,289 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc holds 0.01% or 135 shares. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2.97% stake. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 186,682 shares or 0.59% of the stock. Charter Trust Com has 0.41% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 200,553 shares or 0.51% of the stock. North Star Mngmt reported 11,357 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 885 shares to 1,315 shares, valued at $750,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 9,626 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,404 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MOBL shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei owns 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 16,862 shares. Amer Gp Inc reported 47,467 shares. Invesco has 81,361 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Co owns 16,468 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc stated it has 789,840 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 32,152 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Spark Inv owns 486,600 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 471 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Ltd has 49,125 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Jump Trading Limited owns 0.05% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 30,100 shares. Amp Cap Invsts, a Australia-based fund reported 38,600 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).