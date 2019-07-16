MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 5 3.42 N/A -0.42 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 28 0.00 N/A 0.46 56.49

Demonstrates MobileIron Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MobileIron Inc. and StoneCo Ltd.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% StoneCo Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor StoneCo Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. StoneCo Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MobileIron Inc. and StoneCo Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 StoneCo Ltd. 1 0 3 2.75

On the other hand, StoneCo Ltd.’s potential downside is -3.28% and its average price target is $33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.3% of MobileIron Inc. shares and 74% of StoneCo Ltd. shares. Insiders held 2.9% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.68% of StoneCo Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44% StoneCo Ltd. -4.13% -27.09% 22.65% -4.24% 0% 42.14%

For the past year MobileIron Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than StoneCo Ltd.

Summary

StoneCo Ltd. beats on 8 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions that empower merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors. As of June 30, 2018, the company served approximately 200,000 clients, which included digital, and brick-and-mortar merchants, primarily small-and-medium-sized businesses; and 95 integrated partners, such as global payment service providers, digital marketplaces, and integrated software vendors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.