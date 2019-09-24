MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)

We will be contrasting the differences between MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.87 N/A -0.42 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 22 2.41 N/A -0.71 0.00

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

MobileIron Inc.’s 1.72 beta indicates that its volatility is 72.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 while its Current Ratio is 1.4. Meanwhile, Rosetta Stone Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.5 while its Quick Ratio is 0.4. MobileIron Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MobileIron Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is MobileIron Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 12.20%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.2% of Rosetta Stone Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.5% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% Rosetta Stone Inc. 1.28% -0.99% -10.38% 54.82% 54.82% 40%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has stronger performance than Rosetta Stone Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.