MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA)

As Application Software businesses, MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 5 3.45 N/A -0.42 0.00 QAD Inc. 43 2.43 N/A 0.44 107.91

Table 1 demonstrates MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6%

Volatility and Risk

MobileIron Inc. has a 1.79 beta, while its volatility is 79.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, QAD Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival QAD Inc. is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.5. QAD Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, QAD Inc.’s potential upside is 23.84% and its average price target is $52.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MobileIron Inc. and QAD Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 55.2% respectively. Insiders held 2.9% of MobileIron Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 28.5% of QAD Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44% QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was more bullish than QAD Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.