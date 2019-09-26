MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN)

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and LINE Corporation (NYSE:LN) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.82 N/A -0.42 0.00 LINE Corporation 33 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

In table 1 we can see MobileIron Inc. and LINE Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides MobileIron Inc. and LINE Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% LINE Corporation 0.00% -6.5% -2.8%

Liquidity

MobileIron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, LINE Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.4 Quick Ratio. LINE Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MobileIron Inc. and LINE Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 LINE Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MobileIron Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 13.80%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.2% of MobileIron Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.3% of LINE Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 3.1% of MobileIron Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 64.09% are LINE Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% LINE Corporation 9.24% 11.22% -4.24% -15.53% -27.22% -6.74%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend while LINE Corporation had bearish trend.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

LINE Corporation provides a platform for mobile messaging and communication services, content distribution, and related services primarily in Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, and Hong Kong. The company offers LINE, a cross-platform messenger application that enable users to communicate through free instant messaging, stickers, and voice and video calls, as well as serves as a smart portal to its other applications and services. It also provides communication and content sales, and advertising services through the LINE platform; and advertising services through LINE advertising, and livedoor and NAVER Matome Web portals. The company was formerly known as NHN Japan Corporation and changed its name to LINE Corporation in April 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. LINE Corporation is a subsidiary of Naver Corporation.