MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc)

Both MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:Cayman Inc) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 4.12 N/A -0.42 0.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 9 1.93 N/A 0.11 77.24

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MobileIron Inc. is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

MobileIron Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of MobileIron Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 5.40%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 1.9%. 3.1% are MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% CooTek (Cayman) Inc. 5.87% -16.22% -24.42% -31.27% 0% -2.52%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. has 50.33% stronger performance while CooTek (Cayman) Inc. has -2.52% weaker performance.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.