MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 5 3.45 N/A -0.42 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 11 1.09 N/A 0.18 58.74

Table 1 highlights MobileIron Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Risk and Volatility

MobileIron Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

MobileIron Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 and a Quick Ratio of 1.4. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. MobileIron Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

MobileIron Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 1 2 2 2.40

Meanwhile, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s consensus price target is $11.6, while its potential upside is 0.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MobileIron Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.3% and 0% respectively. MobileIron Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2.9%. Competitively, 2.1% are Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. -0.71% 0% 15.88% 11.95% 34.61% 22.44% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -0.39% 6.2% -13.69% -2.28% -17.76% 6.64%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. was more bullish than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.