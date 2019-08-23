MobileIron Inc. (MOBL)’s Financial Results Comparing With 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Both MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MobileIron Inc. 6 3.83 N/A -0.42 0.00 2U Inc. 49 2.24 N/A -0.79 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MobileIron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) and 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MobileIron Inc. 0.00% -81.6% -22.1% 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4%

Volatility and Risk

MobileIron Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. 2U Inc.’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.85 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MobileIron Inc. Its rival 2U Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. 2U Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MobileIron Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered MobileIron Inc. and 2U Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MobileIron Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 2U Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

The average price target of MobileIron Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 13.31%. Meanwhile, 2U Inc.’s average price target is $65.7, while its potential upside is 269.93%. The data provided earlier shows that 2U Inc. appears more favorable than MobileIron Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MobileIron Inc. and 2U Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 71.2% and 0%. Insiders owned 3.1% of MobileIron Inc. shares. Competitively, 2% are 2U Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MobileIron Inc. 0.29% 8.32% 17.35% 43.45% 48.39% 50.33% 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26%

For the past year MobileIron Inc. had bullish trend while 2U Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

2U Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors MobileIron Inc.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. Its MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management (EMM) solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. The company serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.