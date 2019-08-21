MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) Reaches $7.03 After 7.00% Up Move; Last Week Norfolk Southern (NSC) Coverage

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.48% above currents $174 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NSC in report on Wednesday, June 12 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, April 25 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. See Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) latest ratings:

The stock of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.81% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $7.03. About 366,420 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with Mobilelron; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200MThe move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $771.33 million company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $7.52 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:MOBL worth $53.99M more.

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $771.33 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MobileIron Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sum Up The Pieces: XSW Could Be Worth $113 – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron (MOBL) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers Q3 & FY19 Revenue Guidance – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity. The insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company has market cap of $45.83 billion. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. It has a 16.88 P/E ratio. In addition, the firm is involved in the operation of scheduled passenger trains; leasing or sale of rail property and equipment; development of commercial real estate; telecommunications; and the acquisition, leasing, and management of coal, oil, gas, and minerals, as well as the transport of automotive and industrial products.

