MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL) Reaches $6.96 52-Week High; Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lowered Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Position By $377,033

The stock of MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) hit a new 52-week high and has $7.17 target or 3.00% above today’s $6.96 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $756.71 million company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 30 by Barchart.com. If the $7.17 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.70M more. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.96. About 26,568 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 34.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 8 TO 13 PCT; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 19/04/2018 – MobileIron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 20/03/2018 – MobileIron Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 3.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc sold 3,733 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Ameritas Investment Partners Inc holds 105,577 shares with $10.69 million value, down from 109,310 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $369.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $115.54. About 1.01M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 07/03/2018 – ROSTELECOM RTKM.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 59.50 ROUBLES FROM 52.50 ROUBLES; 07/03/2018 – VISITPAY – AGREEMENT RELATED TO JPMORGAN’S PLAN TO EXTEND RECOURSE FINANCING TO CO’S NEW BALANCE TRANSFER PROGRAM; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – J.P. Morgan customers will now be able to ask Alexa for the firm’s research reports, according to a report; 03/05/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – ForeScout Technologies at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – J. P. Morgan Chase’s best-known blockchain executive Amber Baldet will leave the bank to start her own venture; 02/05/2018 – Global Economy Perks Up as Goldman, JPMorgan Predict Rebound; 29/05/2018 – JP Morgan says second-quarter trading revenue about flat from year ago; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Emerging Exits Delta Electronics, Cuts Weg

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $756.71 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 24, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MobileIron Sets the Date for Its Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Announcement – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Companies That Achieved 52-Week Highs Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron Announces Availability of Zero Sign-On Technology for Seamless, Secure Authentication to Enterprise Cloud Services – Business Wire” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $-0.14 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.12 per share. After $-0.15 actual EPS reported by MobileIron, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 2.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold MobileIron, Inc. shares while 20 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 57.48 million shares or 0.03% more from 57.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1,568 shares. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon invested 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Swiss Bankshares, Switzerland-based fund reported 105,800 shares. Pdt Prtn Lc has 0.03% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 97,710 shares. 18,570 were accumulated by Jane Street Limited Liability Corp. Axa holds 0% or 54,700 shares. Mirae Asset Invs holds 0% or 49,125 shares. Renaissance Technology Limited Co reported 2.76M shares. Tower Rech Lc (Trc) reported 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 11,620 were reported by Secor Capital Advsr Ltd Partnership. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 471 shares stake. Metropolitan Life Insurance Comm New York holds 0.03% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 16,468 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). North American Mgmt holds 0.02% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) or 24,000 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp owns 11,190 shares.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) stake by 8,560 shares to 10,780 valued at $1.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 5,834 shares and now owns 150,462 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was raised too.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $2.71 million activity. HOBSON MELLODY L bought $2.00M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, April 16. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider CROWN JAMES S bought $518,950.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “We’re With You, JPMorgan Chase – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “JPMorgan And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From July 29 – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Big Option Trade In JPMorgan Ahead Of Tuesday’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edgemoor Invest Inc reported 4,542 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold And Company reported 71,968 shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Stillwater Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 144,033 shares or 3.18% of all its holdings. Windsor Capital Management Ltd Liability Company has 13,218 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie Sa invested 0.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Iron Fincl Limited Liability Com invested in 0.48% or 7,453 shares. Willis Counsel has 0.66% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 167,400 shares. Main Street Ltd Company accumulated 3,125 shares. Amer Century reported 9.78M shares. Oregon-based Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt has invested 2.8% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Beach Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3.06% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 16,820 shares. South Street Advisors Limited Liability reported 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Freestone Capital Liability Company holds 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 23,444 shares. Todd Asset Limited Com accumulated 517,324 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services stated it has 52,458 shares.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 3.85% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.77B for 11.89 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.18% negative EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 13 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. BMO Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $118 target.